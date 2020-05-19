JJ Watt on How 'Ultimate Tag' Gives Sports Fans the 'Rush' They're Missing

Don't try this at home, kids. The classic game of tag is already a social-distancing no-no. It turns flat-out punishing on the Fox competition Ultimate Tag, where pro-wrestling-style "taggers" give chase to athletic contestants.

Despite their swagger, Iron Giantess, Bulldog, Geek and the other taggers are no joke — they have backgrounds in bodybuilding, stunt work, parkour and other intimidating areas. Could Ultimate Tag fill the TV void left by professional sports?

"It's going to give viewers that rush of adrenaline and excitement they've been missing," says the Houston Texans' JJ Watt, who hosts with brothers TJ and Derek, both Pittsburgh Steelers. ("TJ could fill a three-hour blooper reel solely with clips of him trying to read off the teleprompter!" jokes JJ.) Here's more from the eldest:

How would you describe the show?

JJ Watt: Ultimate Tag offers competition, speed, energy, athleticism, acrobatics and a little bit of crazy, all in one.

If you and your brothers were taggers instead of hosts, what would you be called?

It would be hard for me to not choose a name that already exists, like King Kong or the Hulk. The first name that popped into my head for Derek was the Hedgehog. And for TJ, I could see him being the Badger, as an ode to our Wisconsin roots and because hedgehogs and badgers seem like they'd run in the same circle.



Any other NFL players you'd watch in the Tag arena?

The guys I'd like to see are [the Baltimore Ravens'] Lamar Jackson because of his elusiveness, [the Kansas City Chiefs'] Tyreek Hill because of his speed and [the Ravens'] Calais Campbell because of his size.



What's been at the top of your stay-at-home viewing list?

I'm hooked on The Great British Baking Show. Besides the delicious creations, I'm also enthralled by how positive and uplifting the cast is. It's an easy watch that always puts me in a good mood!

Ultimate Tag, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 20, 9/8c, Fox