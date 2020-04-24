Modern Criminological Techniques Resurrect the Truth in 'Mummy Mysteries'

In this new six-part series, an international team of experts reveal the shocking true stories behind Ancient Egypt's most infamous mummies. Mummy Mysteries premieres Monday, April 27, on Travel Channel.

Using modern forensic science, they uncover horrific tales of life and death in one of history's most vicious and turbulent empires.

Egyptologist, forensic investigators and archaeologists will shed light on a different ancient Egyptian mummy in each episode. The team of experts using cutting-edge science, historical breakthroughs and modern criminological techniques, to investigate the deaths of six Ancient Egypt royals.

On the series premiere, the pockmarked mummy of Ramesses V reveals a shocking tale of bitter family infighting, civil insurrection and a cause of death that ultimately pushed ancient Egypt to the edge of collapse.

On the following Monday’s episode, the mangled mummy of Pharaoh Seqenenre Taa is a murder mystery that endures to this day. A team of the world's leading Egyptologists and crime experts embark on a spectacular journey to discover the truth behind his brutal and humiliating death.

Mummy Mysteries, Premiere, Monday, April 27, 10/9c, Travel Channel