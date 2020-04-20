Sneak Peek at the 'Deadliest Catch: The Harris Bloodline' Special (VIDEO)

Deadliest Catch fans may think they know everything about Capt. Phil Harris, who passed away in 2010 while filming Season 6 of the Emmy-winning Discovery reality show. But there’s still more for them—and son Josh Harris—to learn, as we’ll see in the one-hour special Deadliest Catch: The Harris Bloodline, premiering Tuesday.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Phil’s final season as part of the Bering Sea crab fleet, Josh sets out on a mission to rediscover what made his dad a legend in the wheelhouse of the Cornelia Marie. The journey also allows him to pay tribute to his late grandfather, crab fisherman Grant Harris, who died in 2016.

As Phil once famously recalled, “My dad taught me you can watch things happen. You can make things happen. Or you can wonder what the f**k happened. And I don’t want to be on number 3.” (That’s advice Josh takes to heart on the new spinoff Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, when he hits Hawaii with Phil’s recently-discovered fishing charts.)

Count on this special, which touts uncovering two generations of family secrets, to get emotional. “I had to go pick up a bunch of personal effects from my grandpa and do the road trip from North Dakota all the way back to Washington, and take my grandpa's ashes all the way from Washington to Alaska,” Josh says. “We spread his ashes. We buried him right next to where we buried my father.”

Catch an exclusive sneak peek at the special below:



Deadliest Catch: The Harris Bloodline premieres, Tuesday, April 21 at 10/9c on Discovery, directly after Deadliest Catch at 8/7c and Deadliest Catch: Bloodline at 9/8c.