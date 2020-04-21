Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Knocks Out Competition; '9-1-1' in 2nd in Key Demo

Jim Halterman
The Voice
Tyler Golden/NBC

The beginning of the Knockout Rounds brought the viewers to NBC's singing competition The Voicewhich came out on top in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers for Monday night primetime television.

Coming in second place in 18-49 with a 1.2 rating (The Voice landed a 1.4) was Fox's drama 9-1-1which was the highest scripted program in both the key demo and total viewers.

'9-1-1's Ryan Guzman on Eddie's New Missions & Opening up to the 118See Also

'9-1-1's Ryan Guzman on Eddie's New Missions & Opening up to the 118

The actor takes us inside 'Eddie Begins' and discusses his character's relationship with his son.

The second week of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart showed that maybe the Bachelor franchise isn't connecting with viewers as its viewership is well below the regular season of competition of The Bachelor and slipped a little from last week's premiere (2.95 million)

Here's the breakdown for Monday, April 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingViewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Voice (NBC)1.49.08
9-1-1  (Fox)1.26.63
The Neighborhood - R (CBS)0.64.93
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (ABC)0.62.70
Whose Line Is It Anyway?(CW)0.21.02
8:30 p.m.Bob Hearts Abishola - R (CBS)0.64.56
Whose Line Is It Anyway – R (CW)0.2888,000
9 p.m.Prodigal Son (Fox)0.73.44
All Rise  - R (CBS)0.43.83
Roswell, New Mexico (CW)0.1686,000
10 p.m.Songland  (NBC)0.84.39
The Baker and the Beauty - P (ABC)0.52.82
Bull - R  (CBS)0.44.90