Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Knocks Out Competition; '9-1-1' in 2nd in Key Demo

The beginning of the Knockout Rounds brought the viewers to NBC's singing competition The Voice, which came out on top in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers for Monday night primetime television.

Coming in second place in 18-49 with a 1.2 rating (The Voice landed a 1.4) was Fox's drama 9-1-1, which was the highest scripted program in both the key demo and total viewers.

The second week of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart showed that maybe the Bachelor franchise isn't connecting with viewers as its viewership is well below the regular season of competition of The Bachelor and slipped a little from last week's premiere (2.95 million)

Here's the breakdown for Monday, April 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):