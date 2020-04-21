Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Knocks Out Competition; '9-1-1' in 2nd in Key Demo
The beginning of the Knockout Rounds brought the viewers to NBC's singing competition The Voice, which came out on top in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers for Monday night primetime television.
Coming in second place in 18-49 with a 1.2 rating (The Voice landed a 1.4) was Fox's drama 9-1-1, which was the highest scripted program in both the key demo and total viewers.
The second week of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart showed that maybe the Bachelor franchise isn't connecting with viewers as its viewership is well below the regular season of competition of The Bachelor and slipped a little from last week's premiere (2.95 million)
Here's the breakdown for Monday, April 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.4
|9.08
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|1.2
|6.63
|The Neighborhood - R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.93
|The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (ABC)
|0.6
|2.70
|Whose Line Is It Anyway?(CW)
|0.2
|1.02
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola - R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.56
|Whose Line Is It Anyway – R (CW)
|0.2
|888,000
|9 p.m.
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|0.7
|3.44
|All Rise - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.83
|Roswell, New Mexico (CW)
|0.1
|686,000
|10 p.m.
|Songland (NBC)
|0.8
|4.39
|The Baker and the Beauty - P (ABC)
|0.5
|2.82
|Bull - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.90