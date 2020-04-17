Gordon Ramsay Heads to Tasmania in 'Uncharted' Season 2 First Look (PHOTO)

Ready for another season of Gordon Ramsay going off the grid and "off recipe"? The chef is back for more on his Nat Geo series.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look (below) at one of the dishes he'll be preparing in the first episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 2: crayfish poached in sea urchin butter, finished with Tasmania's own pepperberry and leatherwood honey.

While in Tasmania, he'll also brave its great white shark-infested icy waters to hose-dive among the rocks for giant crayfish.

In Uncharted, the chef meets with locals in various locations to learn about each place's unique culinary customs, dishes, and flavors. He also challenges himself to cook a feast with a local food legend.

Premiering on June 7, the second season will also see Ramsay visiting South Africa, Norway, India, Indonesia, Guyana, and Louisiana. Other adventures he'll be embarking on include: racing a four-wheeler through dangerously muddy back roads to forage for fresh greens and hunt for bullfrogs and crawfish; plunging into Norway's frigid waters to uncover the bounty of ingredients within the fjords; leaping off a helicopter into high waves to harvest mussels along the South African coast; battling strong surf to catch fish using traditional Indian techniques, with a 60-foot heavy net out at sea; participating in a West Sumatran ancient bull run; and exploring a dangerous Indonesian cave system in search of giant prawns.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 7, 10/9c, National Geographic