'Young Sheldon' Season 3 Finale Sees 'a Lot of Friction' Among the Cooper Family

We'd never fault loving mom Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) for her overprotective ways, but hiding a college acceptance letter for young genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) may be going too far.

See Also Coronavirus Shuts Down TV Production: Which Shows Are Affected? (PHOTOS) From One Chicago to 'Outlander' and 'Grey's,' learn which shows may have short seasons and which had already wrapped.

"It creates a lot of friction among the entire family," notes executive producer Steven Molaro — and George Sr. (Lance Barber) is especially riled.

"He has a lot to say. He's tired of feeling like he isn't as much of a parent to Sheldon as Mary is."

And keep your eyes peeled during the prequel's season-capper for a Big Bang Theory Easter egg. Teases Molaro: "There is a really fun one lurking near the end of this episode."

Young Sheldon, Season Finale, Thursday, April 30, 8/7c, CBS