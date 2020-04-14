Monday TV Ratings: 'Voice' Leads, 'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Has Modest Start
NBC's singing competition The Voice once again ruled Monday night, taking the lead in both the 18-49 demographic (1.6 rating) and total viewers (9.75 million). But it shouldn't breathe easy since nipping at its heels was a new episode of Fox's just-renewed 9-1-1, which came in just behind it in the 18-49 demo with a 1.5 rating.
New series garnered mixed reactions from viewers on Monday night with the launch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart doing a respectable 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.97 million total viewers but the new addition to The Bachelor franchise came in fourth in the 8pm and 9pm hour.
Also premiering was the second season of NBC's songwriting competition series, Songland, which won the 10pm hour in the 18-49 demo (0.9 rating) but fell to second in total viewers (4.72 million) after a new episode of CBS's procedural, Bull (7.29 million). ABC's premiere of The Baker and the Beauty came in third in the same hour with a 0.5 rating and 2.64 million total viewers for a lackluster start.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, April 13, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.6
|9.75
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|1.5
|7.35
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|1.0
|7.15
|The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (ABC)
|0.7
|2.97
|Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW)
|0.2
|963,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
|0.8
|6.74
|Whose Line Is It Anyway – R (CW)
|0.2
|808,000
|9 p.m.
|TMZ Investigates: Tiger King (Fox)
|1.1
|3.87
|All Rise (CBS)
|0.6
|6.00
|Roswell, New Mexico (CW)
|0.1
|634,000
|10 p.m.
|Songland - P (NBC)
|0.9
|4.72
|Bull (CBS)
|0.7
|7.29
|The Baker and the Beauty - P (ABC)
|0.5
|2.64