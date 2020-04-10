First Look at Olivia Ximines' Previously Unseen 'American Idol' Performance (VIDEO)

American Idol continues this Sunday with a set of recurring episodes titled "This Is Me," focusing on previously unseen performances from the Top 21 contestants finalized on Sunday, April 5.

In TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at the special episode, we get a closer look at young singer Olivia Ximines' Hollywood Week performances with her genre challenge. Taking on Adele's powerful tune "All I Ask," she proves she earned her spot in the Top 20 (or, rather, 21).

The 16-year-old made a splash during her first audition when she showed up with her fellow Orange Vista High School troupe dancers who supported from the sidelines. Likened to a young Brandy by judge Katy Perry, Ximines has been a bold singer throughout this season.

While viewers wait for the live episode, the "This Is Me" episodes provide a fun look behind the curtain. Don't miss the chance to delve deeper into the lives of Idol's finalists as they share their journey so far with stories and spectacular performances.

Catch Ximines' unseen Hollywood Week performances in the clip above and don't miss the full thing, along with more fun musical moments, when American Idol airs this weekend on ABC.

American Idol, "This Is Me," Sunday, April 12, 8/7c, ABC