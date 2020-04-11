Tchéky Karyo Revives His Role as Detective Julien Baptiste in 'Baptiste' (VIDEO)

French detective Julien Baptiste of The Missing returns to PBS in miniseries Baptiste. Tchéky Karyo revives his role as detective Baptiste. Tom Hollander and Jessica Raine round out the cast of the six-part crime drama, set in Amsterdam, and premiering on Masterpiece Mystery! Sunday, April 12 on PBS.

Retired and restless, Baptiste (Karyo) is visiting Amsterdam where his daughter has recently given birth.

A lunch with old flame Martha Horchner, Amsterdam’s chief of police, turns out to be more than a catch-up on old times: she wants his help finding Natalie, a missing girl who is the niece of Englishman Edward Stratton (Hollander). Martha believes the case is connected to a Romanian sex trafficking gang and that it is vital to find Natalie soon.

Julien meets up with Edward and they begin their search, but it’s not long before Julien realizes that all is not as it seems.

Why does nobody want to talk about the missing girl? Who is the man following Julien’s wife? What is the connection between the case and the transsexual brothel, whose owner has sent someone to follow them? And who is the mysterious woman who helps the sex industry girls and tells them that Natalie has run away to Germany?

As Julien starts to uncover some of the truths behind the lies, he realizes there is more to this case than meets the eye. By the time Baptiste becomes aware of the danger that he’s been drawn into, his own family is in grave peril.

Baptiste, Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 10/9c, PBS (Check local listings)

