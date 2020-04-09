'The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel' Details Struggles of the Iconic Group (VIDEO)

From executive producers and Grammy Award winners Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott, comes the authorized musical tale of the incomparable gospel singers, The Clark Sisters. Feature movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel premieres Saturday, April 11 on Lifetime.

The film recounts the story of the highest selling female gospel group in history and of their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).

Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky”) overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The movie will detail their humble beginnings, struggles to find their place, to later becoming hit recording stars. The movie will feature re-recordings of some of The Clark Sisters biggest hits like You Brought The Sunshine.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Premiere, Saturday, April 11, 8/7c, Lifetime