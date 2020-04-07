Yvette Nicole Brown on 'The Masked Singer' at Home Versus Live (VIDEO)

There are only eight contestants left in The Masked Singer Season 3, and one more will be unmasked when Yvette Nicole Brown joins the panelists in Wednesday's episode.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at "The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 1," and yes, Smackdowns are back. But first, Brown details just how different it is to be watching these performances live versus checking them out from home.

"It sounds one way when you're at home and you can Google and you can call your friend and talk to your husband, if you have one — I don't have one — but you can go and have these conversations and then you get here and everything goes out the window because when they're live, it's totally different," the special guest explains.

Watch the clip above to see which panelist is "so glad" she said that.

Four singers compete this week and face off in pairs. The lowest vote for each face-off will them go on to participate in the Smackdown. One will be eliminated and unmasked at the end of the episode.

The masked contestants left are: Turtle, Kangaroo, Frog, Kitty, Banana, Night Angel, Astronaut, and Rhino.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox