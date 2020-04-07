'The Resident's Kit Is 'in Full-on Battle Mode' as Derek's Health Worsens (VIDEO)

Last we saw Derek (Andy Ridings), he'd been put on Dawn's vent. Yes, the same vent that was never decontaminated after it was discovered that Cain's (Morris Chestnut) patient had the superbug Candida auris.

Keep that in mind when it comes to Derek being taken off that vent in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of The Resident Season 3 finale. But first, there's good news.

"Am I allowed to be happy?" Kit (Jane Leeves) asks Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Bell (Bruce Greenwood) when she joins them outside her son-in-law's room. In this case, it appears that, yes, she is. The chemo is working, and his tumor is shrinking.

However, after they remove his breathing tube, they get some bad news. Watch the clip above to find out what's wrong.

This is "the beginnings of an emotional and pretty soon to be battle between Kit and the powers that be at Chastain," showrunner Todd Harthan tells TV Insider. "This is deeply, deeply personal, and for every time you think that Kit and family have some hope, it gets ripped away. What the audience is going to get, in a very satisfying way, is Kit in full-on battle mode."

In addition to Kit fearing that Derek is the latest victim of Cain's cover-up, "Burn It All Down" will see the doctors get a glimpse into Barrett's personal life when his ex-girlfriend is admitted for surgery. Plus, Conrad fills Marshall (Glenn Morshower) in on the emergency situation facing the hospital, and Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer.

The Resident, Season 3 Finale, Tuesday, 8/7c, Fox