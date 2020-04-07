'Chicago Fire's Joe Minoso on How Cruz's Wedding Episode Honors Otis
Finally! It's a big traditional wedding for Firehouse 51's Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and his bride, Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie).
The Chicago Fire cast (above) spent a full day filming the nuptials — a first for the drama! — at the Windy City's St. Ignatius Church.
"Kristen's beautiful dress was so big, it took two or three handlers to manage it, and I had four fittings for the suit, which is insane," says Minoso, adding that producers felt Cruz deserved a fairy-tale wedding after he had such a tragic year. "There's a very poignant mention of his late best friend Otis [Yuri Sardarov] in the episode," Minoso reveals, "but [this] really was a happy ending for Cruz."
For the actor, the trip down the aisle was "surreal": Three years ago, he wed Caitlin Murphy Miles, a makeup artist he met working on the show. "It was all the same people at both weddings!"
