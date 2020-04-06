Ice-T, Paula Abdul & More Share 'Celebrity Ghost Stories' on A&E (VIDEO)

A&E reimagines Celebrity Ghost Stories on Wednesday, April 8, following psychic-medium Kim Russo as she brings some of the biggest names in entertainment back to the sites of their previous paranormal experiences.

In each one-hour episode, stars will work with Kim for an unfiltered, emotional, and sometimes terrifying reunion with the ghosts of their past.

In the premiere episode, Kim meets with rapper and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T and his wife Coco as they explore a New Jersey factory and experience unexplainable events linked to the factory’s deadly past.

While Ice-T considers himself a skeptic, the spirits they encounter might make him a believer. Other stars Kim works with this season include Paula Abdul, Terry Bradshaw, Taye Diggs, NeNe Leakes and Kelly Osbourne.

Celebrity Ghost Stories, Premiere, Wednesday, April 8, 10/9c, A&E