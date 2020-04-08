Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' and 'Ellen Game of Games' Split the Night

Jim Halterman
Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC

Even with a rerun airing in Tuesday's night's broadcast schedule, CBS's NCIS still managed to grab the most total viewers with NBC's Ellen's Game of Games grabbed the highest viewership in the 18-49 demographic.

ABC's The Conners also had a strong showing in the 8 o'clock hour in total viewers and was the highest original scripted series in that time slot, coming in third overall for the night. The Resident also had its season finale — early due to production shutting down for the current health crisis — and hit a season high in total viewers, just a hair off from last season's finale on May 6, 2019 (5.0 million)

'The Resident' Boss on Crafting an Early Finale, Conrad's Offer & Season 4

'The Resident' Boss on Crafting an Early Finale, Conrad's Offer & Season 4

Plus, will Cain be redeemed? Showrunner Todd Harthan teases what could come next.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. Ellen’s Game of Games  (NBC)1.25.38
The Conners  (ABC)1.06.22
The Resident - F (Fox)0.84.91
NCIS  - R (CBS)0.77.78
Supergirl - R (CW)0.2619,000
8:30 p.m.Bless This Mess (ABC)0.63.90
9 p.m.FBI - R  (CBS)0.66.90
mixed-ish (ABC)0.62.95
New Amsterdam – R  (NBC)0.52.64
Empire (Fox)0.72.92
Batwoman - R (CW)0.1484,000
9:30 p.m.black-ish (ABC)0.62.73
10 p.m. For Life (ABC)0.62.34
FBI: Most Wanted – R  (CBS)0.55.07
NBC News Special  (NBC)0.53.31