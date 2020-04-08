Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' and 'Ellen Game of Games' Split the Night
Even with a rerun airing in Tuesday's night's broadcast schedule, CBS's NCIS still managed to grab the most total viewers with NBC's Ellen's Game of Games grabbed the highest viewership in the 18-49 demographic.
ABC's The Conners also had a strong showing in the 8 o'clock hour in total viewers and was the highest original scripted series in that time slot, coming in third overall for the night. The Resident also had its season finale — early due to production shutting down for the current health crisis — and hit a season high in total viewers, just a hair off from last season's finale on May 6, 2019 (5.0 million)
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
|1.2
|5.38
|The Conners (ABC)
|1.0
|6.22
|The Resident - F (Fox)
|0.8
|4.91
|NCIS - R (CBS)
|0.7
|7.78
|Supergirl - R (CW)
|0.2
|619,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless This Mess (ABC)
|0.6
|3.90
|9 p.m.
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.6
|6.90
|mixed-ish (ABC)
|0.6
|2.95
|New Amsterdam – R (NBC)
|0.5
|2.64
|Empire (Fox)
|0.7
|2.92
|Batwoman - R (CW)
|0.1
|484,000
|9:30 p.m.
|black-ish (ABC)
|0.6
|2.73
|10 p.m.
|For Life (ABC)
|0.6
|2.34
|FBI: Most Wanted – R (CBS)
|0.5
|5.07
|NBC News Special (NBC)
|0.5
|3.31