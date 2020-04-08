Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' and 'Ellen Game of Games' Split the Night

Even with a rerun airing in Tuesday's night's broadcast schedule, CBS's NCIS still managed to grab the most total viewers with NBC's Ellen's Game of Games grabbed the highest viewership in the 18-49 demographic.

ABC's The Conners also had a strong showing in the 8 o'clock hour in total viewers and was the highest original scripted series in that time slot, coming in third overall for the night. The Resident also had its season finale — early due to production shutting down for the current health crisis — and hit a season high in total viewers, just a hair off from last season's finale on May 6, 2019 (5.0 million)

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):