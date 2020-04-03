Natalie Hall & Michael Rady Are Rival Chefs in 'You're Bacon Me Crazy' (VIDEO)

Natalie Hall and Michael Rady star as rival food truck chefs in Portland, Oregon who find a common bond in their love for cooking, in You’re Bacon Me Crazy, an original movie premiering Saturday, April 4 on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual Spring Fling programming event.

Cleo Morelli (Hall) is a budding chef whose sandwiches have become a favorite of the Portland food truck scene.

But when her handsome new friend Gabe (Rady) turns out to be the owner of a rival food truck and begins attracting larger lunchtime crowds across the street from her, Cleo is determined to step up her game, especially with the city’s first-ever local food truck competition looming.

Although Gabe truly wants to help, Cleo’s competitive nature pushes him away, threatening to hurt her chances at winning the contest, as well as the budding romance that’s developing between them.

However, with the help of Gabe and her family, Cleo comes to realize that her dream of owning her own restaurant is right in front of her, if only she can find a way to win the competition by adding the most important ingredient to both her cooking and her life love.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy, Premiere, Saturday, April 4, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel