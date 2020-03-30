Will the 118 Need to Help '9-1-1's Own After the Episode 13 Cliffhanger? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 13 of 9-1-1, "Pinned."]

"9-1-1, what's your emergency?" "The call is coming from inside the house."

Well, that's what the 9-1-1 call would sound like after the end of Monday's episode of the Fox drama if anyone inside the call center could reach out for help. It all begins like any other day, as Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) comes into work in a good mood after a great night out with Chimney (Kenneth Choi). She's surprised by the increased police presence at the call center, but Josh (Bryan Safi) tells her they're for scheduled sit-alongs.

Maddie's on the phone with Chimney as she sits at her desk and an officer is brought over to join her... only for that officer to greet Josh with, "Hey, handsome, see any good movies lately?" Josh drops his mug to the floor.

It turns out that Josh was right to think (and fear) that he'd seen "Greg" outside the building the day before. He'd met the man through an online dating site in Episode 12, only for "Greg" to attack him. He and his friend took Josh's phone, keys, and wallet. (His keys and wallet were found by officers.) Maddie thought it was the "jumping at shadows" phase. But she was very wrong.

This "officer" and his friend pull out their guns and take over the 9-1-1 call center as "Pinned" ends. As they warn, "Do not move, or you will be shot." Maddie is ordered to hang up the phone, and she tells Chimney, "I love you, Howie," before doing so.

Fortunately, that should be enough for Chimney to realize something's wrong. During their date the night before, he told Maddie he loved her, and she admitted that she couldn't say it back using those words. "I used to say it a lot, even after I stopped feeling that way. They were a shield, an automatic response to an immediate threat," she explained but made sure he knew she felt them. That was enough for him.

How will those who respond to 9-1-1 calls every day handle a situation bringing those calls directly home? How will the 1818 help? We'll have to wait and see.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox