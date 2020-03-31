Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Leads, 'Good Doctor' Finale Hits Season High
NBC
As has been the case recently, NBC's singing competition The Voice continues to dominate on Mondays, rising to the top of both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers.
The Good Doctor, with the second part of its earthquake-storied season finale, hit a season high in total viewers with 7.57 million viewers and came in second for the night after The Voice. For the 18-49 demo, second place went to Fox's drama, 9-1-1, which grabbed a 1.3 rating.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 30, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.65
|9.68
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|1.3
|6.99
|Celebrity Family Feud - R (ABC)
|0.9
|5.36
|The Neighborhood - R (CBS)
|0.7
|5.08
|Who’s Line Is It Anyway?(CW)
|0.2
|944,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola –R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.27
|Who’s Line Is It Anyway – R (CW)
|0.2
|805,000
|9 p.m.
|20/20-America Rising
|0.8
|4.90
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|0.7
|3.60
|The Neighborhood - R (CBS)
|0.5
|3.92
|Roswell, New Mexico (CW)
|0.1
|614,000
|9:30 p.m.
|The Neighborhood – R (CBS)
|0.6
|3.77
|10 p.m.
|The Good Doctor – F (ABC)
|1.1
|7.57
|Manifest (NBC)
|0.7
|4.26
|Homefest – James Corden (CBS)
|0.5
|3.31