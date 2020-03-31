'Valiant' Reveals the Powerful Story of the Las Vegas Hockey Team (VIDEO)

The documentary Valiant reveals the powerful story of the Vegas Golden Knights, the National Hockey League’s new expansion team, and their remarkable run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final while unifying a city rocked to its core by the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. The Film will make its streaming debut Wednesday, April 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

As a tale about tragedy and humanity, Valiant interweaves a horrific event that shattered the city of Las Vegas, and how their local NHL hockey team united to show compassion and strengthen their spirits.

The film features franchise owner Bill Foley; General Manager, George McPhee; Golden Knights players: Marc-André Fleury, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Deryk Engelland, Ryan Reaves; and entertainers Wayne Newton and Lil Jon; along with powerful interviews with Las Vegas residents, law officers and first responders to the tragedy.

The documentary begins with the creation of the Vegas Golden Knights by billionaire businessman Bill Foley.

The subsequent expansion draft (and NHL Draft) landed the team a star player in three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie and future Hall of Famer Marc-André Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as winger James Neal from the Nashville Predators.

On the evening of October 1, 2017, the city of Las Vegas was shattered by an unspeakable tragedy: a man with a near-automatic rifle in the Mandalay Bay Hotel opened fire at a field below where thousands of music fans were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The ensuring massacre killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 others.

The Vegas Golden Knights had to confront this horrific event and help heal their home city.

They went on to win their first home game, beginning a streak that earned them the auspicious title of the first team in NHL history to start an inaugural season winning eight of their first nine games. It was the first of many records the Vegas Golden Knights would break as the team.

Valiant, Wednesday, April 1, Amazon Prime Video