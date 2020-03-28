Discovery's 'Driven' Gears Towards Saving Car Culture From Oblivion (VIDEO)

In 1952, Galpin Auto Sports revolutionized the automotive world by becoming the first dealership to ever design, build and sell a custom car, transforming the business into the most storied customization shop in the entire game.

Now, Galpin Motors, Inc. president and COO Beau Boeckmann, custom car builder Dave Shuten and customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin are revving up engines to save automotive history and rescue car culture from oblivion.

The new Discovery Channel series, Driven, debuts Monday, March 30.

In the first episode, Beau Boeckmann and the Galpin crew resurrect a one-of-a-kind Pantera that Carroll Shelby hot-rodded for a secret project with Lee Iacocca.

With a focus on vehicle performance and car culture, the Galpin crew will take part in some of the biggest competitions, test their vehicles on the toughest tracks and unveil some of the craziest, most important cars to people around the world.

Beau has worked with some of the most iconic figures in the industry and will help his crew source everything they need to make a build work. Builder Dave Shuten created the Galpin Speed Shop with Beau and has spent years restoring classic automobiles like the infamous Pink Panthermobile. Customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin has made a career of building and wiring outrageous projects and became a household name when his crazy ideas were brought to life on MTV’s Pimp My Ride.

Together, these three masters of motor will uncover historic and one-of-a-kind cars to rebuild and reintroduce back into the automotive history books.

Driven, Premiere, Monday, March 30, 9/8c, Discovery Channel