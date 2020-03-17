Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Dominates in Final Blind Auditions Night

Without The Bachelor as competition (the ABC reality dating series wrapped last week), it was time for NBC's The Voice to slide into first place Monday night in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers.

The NBC singing competition beat that other musical reality series (ABC's American Idol) by over 3.5 million viewers.

In the 10 o'clock hour, news was king for 18-49 viewers interested in developments in the world of COVID-19 and helped a special broadcast of ABC's 20/20 win that hour against original episodes of CBS's Bull and NBC's Manifest. In total viewers, Bull took the lead in the hour.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):