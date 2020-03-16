Can Voight Convince a Reformed Gang Member to Help on 'Chicago P.D.'? (VIDEO)

With a gang war brewing, Voight (Jason Beghe) knows who to turn to for help.

In TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D., the sergeant turns to a reformed gang member (guest star Steve Harris) with whom he shares a past. Will he help the police get a key witness' testimony in a murder case?

After a shooting, Voight goes to the person he knows has an ear on the kids in the neighborhood and can offer insight into a guy, Lamar, caught up in the case. And while this won't be the last time this happens, there is something that's different about it: a 10-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Watch the clip above to hear about Voight's past with this former gang member and to see if the sergeant can convince him to help intervene before more trouble ensues.

That's not the only problem Intelligence will be facing in "Before the Fall." As more lives are put on the line during the investigation and with that possible gang war, the unit is supposed to be playing nice with Homicide. But that's going to lead to its own problems.

