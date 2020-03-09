'Songland' Season 2 Adds Boyz II Men, Usher, & 8 More Guest Artists (VIDEO)

After the first season of Songland produced multiple chart-topping hits (including seven at the top of an iTunes music chart), the NBC series is ready to do the same again.

The panel of songwriters/producers Ester Dean, Shane McAnally, and Ryan Tedder announced the superstar, award-winning guest recording artists for Season 2 in a new video (below). Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha, and Usher are all coming to the NBC competition show in search of their next hit song.

Dean is the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj, while McAnally has won three Grammys and works with Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, and Sam Hunt. Tedder is the lead singer of OneRepublic and four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer of Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and the Jonas Brothers.

The 10-episode Songland is an authentic look into the creative process of songwriting and allows undiscovered songwriters to pitch to top recording artists and a panel of producers.

Season 1's guest recording artists included Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Charlie Puth, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis.

Songland, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, April 13, 10/9c, NBC