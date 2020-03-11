Tuesday TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Finale and 'NCIS' Split the Night

Tuesday night was split between two ratings powerhouses — CBS's long-running crime drama NCIS and the two-hour season finale of ABC's reality series The Bachelor.

For total viewers, Gibbs and Co. won the first hour with 10.42 million viewers with The Bachelor at 8.41 in its first half (8.56 in the second; the numbers on the below chart are the averages of the first two hours). However, the 18-49 demographic chose the dating reality series with an average 2.35 rating for the two-hour block.

As NBC's This Is Us races towards it season finale on March 24, Tuesday's episode did well in the 18-49 demo (1.1), coming in second to The Bachelor. But in total viewers, the drama fell to third behind CBS's FBI and the second hour of The Bachelor finale.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, March 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):