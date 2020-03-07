11 Bakers Face Off in the New Season of 'Spring Baking Championship'

Host Clinton Kelly welcomes a new batch of 11 talented bakers to create delectable and delightful springtime desserts in the hope of earning crumbs of praise from beloved judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale.

The new season of Spring Baking Championship premieres Monday, March 9 on Food Network.

The bakers' skills and techniques must measure up in themed challenges celebrating spring, from starry nights, playful puppies and flower crowns to margaritas for Mom, crafty yard sales and parties for prom.

Only one baker will rise to the top to take home the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

Spring Baking Championship, Premiere, Monday, March 9, 9/8c, Food Network