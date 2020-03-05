'Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott Announces Memoir 'Always Young and Restless'

Diehard soap fans can quote chapter and verse on the life of Nikki Reed Newman on Young and the Restless, but Nikki’s portrayer, Melody Thomas Scott, has kept mostly mum about her off-screen life over the decades. All that’s going to change with the publication of her autobiography, Always Young and Restless, set to be released July 14.

“Even though I have spent almost my entire life as an actress and performer, I have kept my private life well behind the scenes,” says Scott. “Now, I am ready to share these stories of survival and success that have shaped me into who I am today.”

Scott will reveal the complicated and intimate truths of her upbringing as well as backstage stories of her riveting journey through Hollywood.

According to the book’s release, “Readers will learn how she suffered at home with her grandmother, a compulsive hoarder whose cruelty as her guardian is shockingly extreme; abuse at the hands of industry men; the intensity of acting in feature films with Alfred Hitchcock and Clint Eastwood; and how she finally took control of her life and career, in a getaway move as daring as any on Young and the Restless.

“And of course, Melody divulges more than forty years’ worth of juicy on-and-off-set details of what it’s like to be one-half of the show’s most successful supercouple, ‘Niktor,’ [the other half being, of course, Eric Braeden, who plays Victor], plus her personal path to healing, love, and family. In witty, warm prose, meet the shining, persevering heart of an American icon—and prepare to be moved by a life story fit for a soap opera star.”

In addition to her 41 years as Nikki, Scott has appeared on Charlie’s Angels, The Nanny, The King of Queens, and she recurred on The Waltons.

Scott is married to Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer, Edward Scott. The couple has three children.

Always Young And Restless (Diversion Books) will be released on July 14, 2020

Young and Restless, Weekdays, CBS