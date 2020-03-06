Thursday TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Wins With Karev Farewell Episode

Love him or hate him (after the goodbye letters he left for everyone) but Alex Karev's (Justin Chambers) farewell episode of ABC's Grey's Anatomy — which explained why one of the last original characters on would not be returning — was a hit with viewers on Thursday night. The medical drama grabbed the highest 18-49 rating for the night with a 1.3 rating. Coming in second in the demo was the Grey's firefighter spinoff Station 19 (1.0 rating).

In total viewers, the night belonged to Young Sheldon, which grabbed 8.46 million viewers. That's over 2 million more total viewers than Grey's, which came in with 6.30 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, March 5, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):