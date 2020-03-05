Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Heats Up, 'Volcano Live' Burns Out

In terms of the 18-49 demo, nothing can beat Fox's The Masked Singer on Wednesday nights as the series once again won the night. Coming in second in the demo was CBS' Survivor: Winners at War,

However, in total viewers, NBC grabbed the top spot with Chicago Med topping the night with 8.27 million viewers and successor Chicago Fire close behind with 8.23 million viewers. Chicago P.D. dropped a bit in the 10 pm hour (7.07 million) but still won the time slot.

One disappointment for the night was the two-hour coverage of Volcano Live with Nik Wallenda, which came in fourth in 18-49 and total viewers in the 8 pm hour, then came up to third in the 9 pm slot in total viewers, tying with CBS's SEAL Team for the 18-49 demo (0.6).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):