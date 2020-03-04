'The Trade' Delves Further Into Human Trafficking in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Season 2 of The Trade returns to delve further into human trafficking.

The four-part docuseries, premiering Friday, March 6 on Showtime, was directed by Oscar nominee Matthew Heineman. It follows Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States, including some heading back home after being deported, while also delving into the shadow industries that prey on them every step along the way.

By shedding light on the smugglers and traffickers who take advantage of the migrants’ vulnerability and on law enforcement pursuing them at the border, The Trade brings audiences inside the rarely seen underbelly of the migrants’ world and humanizes their struggle to survive.

Watch the promo below:

The Trade, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 9/8c, Showtime