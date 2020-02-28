'Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under' Goes Inside Australia's Taronga Zoo (PHOTOS)

It’s no 9-to-5 job for zookeepers and vets at one of the world’s most famous and magnificent zoos. Nat Geo WILD’s new spinoff series Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under will premiere Sunday, March 1.

The series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Australia’s Taronga Zoo where 240 keepers and vets care for more than 5,000 animals at the park. No area of the park’s 52 acres, set on the spectacular Sydney Harbor, will be off limits.

Actress Naomi Watts narrates the 10-part series.

The zookeepers are the conduit to some amazing animal stories, including a giraffe that’s been transported from Dubbo, a captured shark that’s been nurtured for rescue and a cranky elephant that’s refusing to mate.

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under, Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 10/9c, Nat Geo WILD