'Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under' Goes Inside Australia's Taronga Zoo (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
NAT GEOWILD SECRETS OF THEZOO DOWN UNDER NICK DE VOS RESCUED KOALA FROM BRUSHFIRES
Premiere McAvoy Media/David Grusovin

It’s no 9-to-5 job for zookeepers and vets at one of the world’s most famous and magnificent zoos. Nat Geo WILD’s new spinoff series Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under will premiere Sunday, March 1.

NAT GEO WILD SECRETS OF THE ZOO DOWN UNDER KYSTAL THOMPSON CHECKS TEETH OF SEA LION

Female Australian Sea Lion 'NALA' gets her teeth checked by Zoo Keeper Krystal Thompson. (McAvoy Media/David Grusovin)

The series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Australia’s Taronga Zoo where 240 keepers and vets care for more than 5,000 animals at the park. No area of the park’s 52 acres, set on the spectacular Sydney Harbor, will be off limits.

Actress Naomi Watts narrates the 10-part series.

NAT GEO WILD SECRETS OF THE ZOO DOWN UNDER JIMMY SANDERS GIRAFFE

Taronga's Head Of Ungulates Jimmy Sanders conducts Giraffe target training. (McAvoy Media/David Grusovin)

The zookeepers are the conduit to some amazing animal stories, including a giraffe that’s been transported from Dubbo, a captured shark that’s been nurtured for rescue and a cranky elephant that’s refusing to mate.

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under, Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 10/9c, Nat Geo WILD