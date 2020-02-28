Thursday TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Dominate

The doctors and firefighters were triumphant once again on Thursday night's broadcast TV with ABC's long-running Grey's Anatomy and spinoff (and lead-in) Station 19 winning the night in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic. In fact, Station 19 beat Grey's in total viewers (6.50 and 5.97 million, respectively) with Grey's leading with a 1.1 rating with 18-49 and 19 just behind it at a 1.0 rating.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Episode 15: Impostor Syndrome (RECAP) The blizzard isn't the only disaster this week: One doc faces the end of his surgical career, another is exposed as a liar, and someone else cheats on her significant other.

The 8-10 pm block of sitcoms on CBS were all in reruns and slipped below their usual higher spots. However, the 10 pm freshman drama Tommy won the time slot in total viewers (4.64 million) though with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, it fell just behind time slot competitors ABC's A Million Little Things and NBC's Law & Order: SVU, which tied with a 0.6 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, February 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):