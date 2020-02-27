6 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Taco Is Probably This Seasoned TV Host

The Masked Singer is only a few episodes away from locking in its Top 9 for Season 3, and already clues are giving way to possible answers regarding contestants' disguises.

While voices are altered and cryptic clues are shared when not singing, there are plenty of hints as to the people behind these masks. After only two performances, one contestant's voice is leading to consistent predictions from fans.

Considering this star's range with crooning vocals and comfort on the stage, it's safe to say he has a history when it comes to being on TV. Pairing this with the clues revealed so far, Taco has to be TV personality and host Tom Bergeron.

1. The Vocals

While many don't think of the host as a singer, Bergeron has lent his vocals to some projects including the Thank You, Mister Rogers Music and Memories album in 2019. If you listen to Taco's performances side-by-side with Bergeron's recording session, you'll notice the similarities.

2. Videos

One of the clues provided for Taco was VHS tapes, an item regularly associated with America's Funniest Home Videos which Bergeron hosted from 2001 through 2015. "I've been a comforting part of your lives for decades," the Taco said at the same time the visual was shown before adding, "I've got plenty of seasoning and I'm in a good place."

3. Anchor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another word for host, and anchor was also shown in Taco's clue package as a nod to his experience with anchoring in the business. Apart from hosting America's Funniest Home Videos, Bergeron has been serving as an anchor on ABC's Dancing with the Stars since it debuted in 2005.

4. Hot Head

During one of the clue packages, the Taco talks about having a hot temper back in the day before they met "the most stunning taco in the galaxy." Bergeron has been an avid supporter of Transcendental Meditation (TM) and spoke candidly in 2017 about his anger issues and how his now-wife was a driving force behind his improvement.

5. Constellations

One clue also included a diagram of star constellations. While Bergeron may not have a lot to do with space, he definitely has a lot of experience with stars. Dancing with the Stars has been a big part of his TV career and remains so. It only makes sense that it would be alluded to in Taco's clues if it's really him.

6. Whoopi Connection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In another clue segment, a whoopee cushion was shown. But this isn't a gag; it could be a callback to Bergeron's time with the game show Hollywood Squares, which he worked on with Whoopi Goldberg.

So, who do you think Taco is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox