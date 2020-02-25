'The Goldbergs': Adam & His Friends Discover the Wonders of Off-Campus Lunch (VIDEO)

This week's episode of The Goldbergs is serving up plenty of laughs with a side of teen awkwardness in "Body Swap."

In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, Adam (Sean Giambrone) discovers the wonders of lunch outside of William Penn Academy as he and his friends are given the freedom to dine off-campus. Things begin on a shaky note when Adam complains, "I thought it was square pizza day,"as he's served some type of meat-and-potatoes combo.

"And I thought it was dork-free lunch line day," the cafeteria lunch lady counters, leaving Adam with the realization that he has to eat what he's given and not complain. But salvation is around the corner when Principal Ball (Stephen Tobolowsky) announces that juniors will be allowed to eat off-campus like the senior class at William Penn.

"It's finally happening," Adam exclaims excitedly as he tosses his unsatisfactory meal in the garbage... prematurely. Principal Ball isn't quick enough to reveal it will be permissible the next day.

Even without lunch in the moment, Adam's good mood can't seem to be brought down as he discusses possible options with best friend Emmy (Stephanie Katherine Grant). That is, until Principal Ball presents another stipulation — parental consent forms.

Will known "smother" Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) allow her lil schmoo to venture outside of William Penn for lunch? Find out by tuning in on February 26 on ABC, and until then, check out the clip above.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC