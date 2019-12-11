‘The Goldbergs’ Cast & Crew Celebrate 150 Episodes (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Showrunner Alex Barnow delivers a speech.

The cast and crew pose as they celebrate the milestone.

Sony Pictures Television President Jeff Frost

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke

The cast and crew of The Goldbergs

Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia, EP Doug Robinson, Jeff Garlin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, showrunner Alex Barnow, Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone, George Segal, Sony Pictures Television President Jeff Frost, and showrunner Chris Bishop

Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia, Jeff Garlin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile, George Segal, and Sean Giambrone

What’s in the bag?

Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, and Sam Lerner in front of the cast poster.

Wendi McLendon-Covey displays the show’s success.

Hayley Orrantia and Wendi McLendon-Covey toast to the milestone!

The Goldbergs has reached 150 episodes, and what better place for the cast and crew to gather to mark the occasion than in a high school gym?

Now in its seventh season, the 1980-something comedy will air the milestone episode on Wednesday, December 11. In “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides the Goldbergs must do an even better family holiday card than the Kremps, but to Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) surprise, he’s not invited to be in the photo. Also, a pranking war with Barry (Troy Gentile) and the JTP spirals out of control.

The celebration took place on set at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA. Click through the gallery above for a look.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC

