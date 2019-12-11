‘The Goldbergs’ Cast & Crew Celebrate 150 Episodes (PHOTOS)

The Goldbergs has reached 150 episodes, and what better place for the cast and crew to gather to mark the occasion than in a high school gym?

Now in its seventh season, the 1980-something comedy will air the milestone episode on Wednesday, December 11. In “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides the Goldbergs must do an even better family holiday card than the Kremps, but to Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) surprise, he’s not invited to be in the photo. Also, a pranking war with Barry (Troy Gentile) and the JTP spirals out of control.

The celebration took place on set at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA. Click through the gallery above for a look.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC