'It's Personal With Amy Hoggart' Aims to Make People Feel Better With Humor (VIDEO)

The new series, featuring Amy Hoggart, seeks to make Americans feel better by attacking issues that make their lives and Amy’s harder. It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart will premiere Wednesday, February 26 on truTV.

In each episode, she attempts to untangle people’s everyday issues such as shame, revenge, anxiety, grief, and Miami.

Viewers will learn how Amy's personal issues echo those of her clients' in unexpected, ridiculous ways. As a self-proclaimed "empath and really nice person," Amy goes to absurd lengths to get her clients, all real people, to feel just a little bit better. She’s desperate to help, and it definitely shows.

It's Personal with Amy Hoggart, Premiere, Wednesday, February 26, 10/9c, truTV