'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool' Reveals the Man Behind the Jazz Legend

A visionary known for his restless aesthetic, Davis is widely regarded as one of the most innovative, influential and respected figures in music. American Masters – Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool premieres Tuesday, February 25 on PBS in honor of Black History Month.

With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews.

Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, Wayne Shorter, Davis’s son Erin Davis and nephew Vince Wilburn, bassist and Davis collaborator Marcus Miller, and Ron Carter are just a few of the luminaries weighing in on the life and career of the cultural icon.

The documentary delves into the six-decade career of the musical genius: from his days as a Juilliard student to the development of his signature sound on recordings with his famous quintet, from his collaborations with Gil Evans to his shifts to new musical paradigms in the 70s and 80s.

As the film tracks Davis’s boundary-breaking musical triumphs, the meanderings of his complicated personal life are told with intimate reflections from those closest to him.

American Masters – Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, Premiere, Tuesday, February 25, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)