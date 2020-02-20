Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Wins in the 18-49 Demo

Fox's The Masked Singer continues dominating Wednesday nights with its third season of competition, grabbing the top spot with the 18-49 demo. However, in total viewers, CBS's Survivor edged out the mystery singer competition series but still fell short in claiming the number one spot.

That honor goes to NBC's two-hour block of coverage of the Democratic Debate with the first debate appearance by NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The debate grabbed 10 million total viewers, making it the highest-viewed program of Wednesday evening.

The night also saw the final two episodes of long-running CBS procedural drama, Criminal Minds. While not the most-viewed episodes of its 15th and final season (the episode airing on January 29 grabbed 5.88 million total viewers), the final two hours did come in second behind the Democratic Debate in both hours.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday night (numbers are fast-affiliate based):