Three of a Kind: Encores, Alt-History Dramas & Drag Shows Coming to TV This Spring

When it comes to television, there's no shortage of new titles coming viewers' way. And in the case of encores, alternate history dramas and drag shows, new titles come in threes.

Below, find out which titles from these categories are arriving this spring.

Encores…of a Sort

Tastemakers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reteam for a global fashion competition nearly two years after they left the (project) runway behind. March 27, Prime Video

New streamer Quibi reboots the '60s drama to fit its no-episode-over-15-minutes format. Kiefer Sutherland is the cop hunting an innocent man. April, Quibi

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) and her squad reunite for an interactive special! May, Netflix

Dramas with Alternate Histories

The Plot Against America

Philip Roth's tale of a fascist America led by President Charles Lindbergh gets adapted with John Turturro and Winona Ryder. March 16, 9/8c, HBO

No more burning at the stake! For 300 years, the U.S. has been recruiting witches as its military might in this female-driven yarn. March 18, 9/8c, Freeform

Zombies rule the planet, and a new generation comes of age. Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) star. April 12, 10/9c, AMC

Drag Shows

Dragnificent!

Ready to get zhuzhed up? RuPaul vets Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor bring Eleganza Extravaganza to everyday women. April, TLC

Fashion's a Drag

A fierce panel of queens and fashion mavens join host Willam Belli (A Star Is Born) to read celebs for style faux pas in this daily review on the mobile-only streamer. April, Quibi

We're Here

This six-episode unscripted series sends Drag Racers Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela to prep small-town residents for a one-night drag show. April 23, 9/8c, HBO