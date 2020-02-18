What's Coming to IMDb TV in March 2020

We're nearly through with February, which means it's time to set our sights on what's next when it comes to streaming.

IMDb TV is offering plenty of titles for film buffs as well as three series to their platform, free for the taking. Two former ABC titles — Private Practice and Revenge — will each be available alongside Lie to Me in their entirety.

Those TV pickings joining a lengthy lineup of movie titles that also include Legally Blonde and The Social Network, among others. Scroll down to see the full lineup coming to IMDb TV in March and stay tuned for other streaming offerings as the month approaches.

What's Coming to IMDb TV This March:

TV Shows Available March 1

Lie to Me (2009-2011)

Private Practice (2007-2013)

Revenge (2011-2015)

Movies Available March 1

The 5th Musketeer (1979)

Armored (2009)

August: Osage County (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004)

Bull Durham (1988)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Early Man (2018)

Escape from New York (1981)

Exposed (2016)

Fired Up! (2009)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Grease 2 (1982)

Hollow Man (2000)

Kickboxer (1989)

Legally Blonde (2001)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Lion (2016)

Little Giants (1994)

The Man in the Moon (1991)

Man of the Year (2006)

Multiplicity (1996)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Natural (1984)

Open Season 2 (2008)

The Promise (2016)

Rudy (1993)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

The Social Network (2010)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Stepmom (1998)

Supergirl (1984)

Two for the Money (2005)

Vice (2015)

Waiting (2005)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008)

Movie Available March 10

12 Strong (2018)

Movie Available March 19

Salt (2010)

Movie Available March 22

Spotlight (2015)