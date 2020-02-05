'Lost,' 'Ally McBeal,' 'Desperate Housewives' & More to Stream on IMDb TV

IMDb has struck up a deal with the big cheese as the platform announced a licensing agreement with Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.

The deal includes the addition of more than 20 fan favorite scripted TV titles to its free streaming service over the next six months. Among some of the titles currently available are Desperate Housewives, My So-Called Life, White Collar and The Glades on IMDb TV.

But it's the titles soon to arrive that are sure to spark excitement as full seasons of Lost, Malcolm in the Middle and Ally McBeal are slated to land in the coming months. IMDb TV will serve as the exclusive free streaming home of Lost and Malcolm in the Middle.

Timed to the 10th anniversary of Lost's series finale, fans will be able to begin streaming all 121 episodes of the J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof series on Friday, May 1. As for the other titles, Ally McBeal launches all 112 episode on Wednesday, April 1 and Malcolm in the Middle's 151 episodes will become available on Monday, June 1.

For those less familiar with IMDb TV, the platform is free with limited commercials and includes a library of content including shows like Chicago Fire, The Middle and Friday Night Lights along with various films.

Don't miss out when the latest titles arrive in the coming months, IMDb TV is available as an app on FireTV as well as a free channel within Prime Video and IMDb apps over various devices.