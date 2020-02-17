Enter New Worlds in Apple TV+'s 'Amazing Stories' Reboot (VIDEO)

Amazing Stories is back.

Apple TV+ released a first look at the reboot from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Edward Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz. The "reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination." That includes Robert Forster in his final role before he passed away in October. "You're a superhero," his character's grandson gleefully exclaims in the trailer below.

The cast of these new stories include Edward Burns, Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Kerry Lynne Bishé, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, and Juliana Canfield.

Kitsis and Horowitz serve as showrunners, with Chris Long, Mark Mylod, Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel, and Sylvain White among the episode directors. Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt, and David H. Goodman join Spielberg, Kitsis, and Horowitz as executive producers.

The original series, from creator Spielberg, aired two seasons on NBC from 1985 to 1987.

Amazing Stories, Series Premiere, Friday, March 6, Apple TV+