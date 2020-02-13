'Gold Rush: Parker's Trail' Returns for a New Season — Get All the Details

As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, 25-year-old gold mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round when Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail returns for its fourth season on Friday, March 13 on Discovery.

Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends will make the 8,000-mile journey to the vast terrains of Australia, which is home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world.

If Parker can find gold and stake a claim in Australia, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation.

Australia is one of the largest gold-producing nations in the world, but nothing can be taken for granted. Australia’s landscape is brutal and home to some of the deadliest snakes, saltwater crocodiles and spiders on the planet.

To dig deeper into Australia’s gold mining industry, Parker will get his hands dirty prospecting mines. The team will travel vast terrain, following the historic gold rush trail that began in 1851.

This year, Parker will be joined by 24-year-old gold miner and prospecting expert Tyler Mahoney, a fourth-generation Australian gold miner. Her ability to navigate the country’s vast goldfields and read the ground will be instrumental.

Rounding out the team will be Danny Etheridge, cameraman and close friend of Parker; and Fred Lewis, a former US military medic and communications specialist.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, March 13, 8/7c, Discovery