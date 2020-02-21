Prepare for Alpha's 'Really Surprising' Move When 'The Walking Dead' Returns

The Walking Dead takes its cliffhangers seriously.

Back in the November 24 midseason finale episode of the post-apocalyptic drama, a revenge-seeking Carol (Melissa McBride) recklessly chased Whisperers boss Alpha (Samantha Morton) into a dark cavern, but the cult-leading villain was really steering her — and the other survivors on her tail — toward a precipice menaced by thousands of zombies. As a refresher, that group includes Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory).

When Season 10 picks up, the gang is stranded on a surface only slightly higher than the undead horde. "Our heroes have to figure out how to get out of that death trap while emotions are running high," showrunner Angela Kang says. But can they all make it out alive? "Let's just say that events in the cave will have a massive impact on our characters moving forward," Kang teases.

Of course, Alpha's success is tempered by the realization that one of her own must have revealed her hiding spot. "The idea that someone betrayed her when she expects everyone to be a true believer is infuriating. It means she screwed up," Kang notes. While new acolyte Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) takes advantage of her anger ("Negan, being Negan, sees opportunity," Yang says), Alpha responds in a way no one could predict. Insists Yang: "I really mean surprising. I'd be shocked if anyone guesses exactly what she does by the end of the episode." Yikes.

As the Cold War with the Whisperers escalates, we'll see all of our favorite characters make interesting moves. "Revenge, redemption, and responsibility are the three Rs that drive many of our characters — heroes and villains alike — as they struggle with choices they've made and the weight of legacy they have to bear," Kang says.

And what about the rest of the survivors who aren't trapped inside Alpha's cave? Kang teases we'll soon see more of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Virgil's (Kevin Carroll) midseason finale journey and Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) mysterious radio storyline in the coming episodes. "There are some other stories that we've pressed the pause button on momentarily that will come back around and have a huge impact on our characters as the rest of the season unfolds," she says.

The Walking Dead, Midseason Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 9/8c, AMC