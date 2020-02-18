Carol & Alpha Face Off in First Scene of 'The Walking Dead' Midseason Premiere (VIDEO)

Last we saw seven of the Walking Dead characters, they were trapped in a cave and surrounded by walkers. And when the AMC drama returns for the second half of Season 10, they're exactly where we left them.

Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory) ended up in this potentially fatal situation in the midseason finale when Carol chased after Alpha (Samantha Morton). And in the opening minutes of the midseason premiere, the survivors not only check out their situation, but also see Alpha, watching them from above.

Carol screams out her frustration, and the villain simply turns and walks away. Watch the clip below to see what happens when she steps out of the cave.

But these characters aren't the only ones trapped when The Walking Dead returns. Some "are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities," the logline teases. And now Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is with the Whisperers.

But might the survivors find hope through Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and the mysterious voice on the radio? Can the communities come together to stop the Whisperers once and for all?

The Walking Dead, Midseason Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 9/8c, AMC