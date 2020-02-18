'Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Previews Burgess & Roman's Reunion in 'Fire' Crossover

Chicago P.D.'s Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is going through quite the tough time right now, but maybe a visit from her former partner and ex-boyfriend, Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty), is just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately, he returns to Chicago at a time when he, too, needs someone to lean on.

Burgess lost her and Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) baby on the job, saving a life, and Roman is back and at the center of a Chicago Fire crossover for a very personal reason. As Joe Minoso and the photos previously revealed, 51 crosses paths with the former cop at a fire. In the first part of the event on February 26, Severide (Taylor Kinney) works with Roman after a series of teen opioid overdoses but suspects there's more to his friend's story. Then, Intelligence looks for a dealer responsible for the overdoses and connected to Roman's missing sister.

"We're both in such dark places," Squerciati told TV Insider of Burgess and Roman's reunion. "I think there's still some love between them, romantic and friendship-wise, but they're having a hard time talking to one another because they've just been through so much."

"At the same time, they shared a car with each other for two years. The first lines that I say to Roman are, 'I was in a car with you for two years. I know when you're lying to me,'" she continued. "Even though they're both in darker, different places, they know each other so well that they're able to rely on each other."

That bond might just be what both need to get through what's happened and what could be coming their way.

Chicago Fire-P.D. Crossover, Wednesday, February 26, 9/8c, NBC