Your Full Schedule of TCM's '31 Days of Oscar' 2020

TCM’s annual 31 Days of Oscar programming returns for its 25th year, kicking off on February 1 with a month-long showcase celebrating 360 Degrees of Oscar.

Each of the featured films recognized by the Academy is connected to the following film by an actor or actress starring in both pictures, allowing for a span of movies across genres and generations.

The final film on March 2 completes the circle.

See the full schedule below and try to guess the connections all month long.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1