Your Full Schedule of TCM's '31 Days of Oscar' 2020

Rick and Christina Gables
31 Days of Oscar
TCM

TCM’s annual 31 Days of Oscar programming returns for its 25th year, kicking off on February 1 with a month-long showcase celebrating 360 Degrees of Oscar.

Each of the featured films recognized by the Academy is connected to the following film by an actor or actress starring in both pictures, allowing for a span of movies across genres and generations.

The final film on March 2 completes the circle.

See the full schedule below and try to guess the connections all month long.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

TCM

6:00 AM
The Entertainer (1960) Laurence Olivier

7:45 AM
Wuthering Heights (1939) Flora Robson

9:30 AM
Caesar And Cleopatra (1945) Leo Genn

11:45 AM
Quo Vadis (1951) Peter Ustinov

2:45 PM
Billy Budd (1962) Terence Stamp

5:00 PM
Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) Julie Christie

8:00 PM
Doctor Zhivago (1965) Omar Sharif

11:30 PM
Funny Girl (1968) Barbra Streisand

2:15 AM
The Way We Were (1973) Robert Redford

4:30 AM
The Candidate (1972) Melvyn Douglas

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

TCM

6:30 AM
Ninotchka (1939) Richard Carle

8:30 AM
Morning Glory (1933) C. Aubrey Smith

10:00 AM
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) Barton MacLane

12:00 PM
The Maltese Falcon (1941) Mary Astor

2:00 PM
Little Women (1949) Elizabeth Taylor

4:15 PM
Lassie Come Home (1943) Donald Crisp

6:00 PM
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) Errol Flynn

8:00 PM
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) Olivia De Havilland

10:00 PM
Hold Back the Dawn (1941) Charles Boyer

12:15 AM
All This, and Heaven Too (1940) Bette Davis

2:45 AM
Dark Victory (1939) George Brent

4:45 AM
42nd Street (1933) Una Merkel

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

TCM

6:30 AM
Born to Dance (1936) Buddy Ebsen

8:30 AM
Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935) Eleanor Powell

10:45 AM
Lady Be Good (1941) Red Skelton

12:45 PM
Neptune's Daughter (1949) Betty Garrett

2:30 PM
On the Town (1949) Frank Sinatra

4:15 PM
The Tender Trap (1955) Carolyn Jones

6:15 PM
The Bachelor Party (1957) Don Murray

8:00 PM
Bus Stop (1956)Marilyn Monroe

9:45 PM
Some Like It Hot (1959) Tony Curtis

12:00 AM
The Great Race (1965) Arthur O'Connell

2:45 AM
Pocketful of Miracles (1961) Glenn Ford

5:15 AM
Cimarron (1960) Anne Baxter

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

TCM

7:45 AM
The North Star (1943) Ann Harding

9:30 AM
When Ladies Meet (1933) Myrna Loy

11:00 AM
Emma (1932) Marie Dressler

12:15 PM
Anna Christie (1930) Greta Garbo

1:45 PM
Camille (1936) Lionel Barrymore

3:45 PM
Rasputin and the Empress (1933) Ethel Barrymore

6:00 PM
None But the Lonely Heart (1944)mBarry Fitzgerald

8:00 PM
Going My Way (1944) Bing Crosby

10:15 PM
Road to Morocco (1942) Bob Hope

12:00 AM
The Princess and the Pirate (1944) Virginia Mayo

2:00 AM
White Heat (1949) James Cagney

4:00 AM
Here Comes the Navy (1934) Pat O'Brien

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

TCM

6:00 AM
Flirtation Walk (1934) Dick Powell

7:45 AM
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1935) Anita Louise

10:15 AM
The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936) Josephine Hutchinson

11:45 AM
North by Northwest (1959) Martin Landau

2:15 PM
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) Jose Ferrer

5:45 PM
The Caine Mutiny (1954) Fred MacMurray

8:00 PM
The Apartment (1960) Jack Lemmon

10:15 PM
The China Syndrome (1979) Jane Fonda

12:30 AM
Cat Ballou (1965) Lee Marvin

2:15 AM
The Dirty Dozen (1967) Charles Bronson

5:00 AM
The Magnificent Seven (1960) Robert Vaughn

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

TCM

7:15 AM
The Caretakers (1963) Ellen Corby

9:15 AM
Caged (1950) Eleanor Parker

11:00 AM
Above and Beyond (1953) James Whitmore

1:15 PM
All the Brothers Were Valiant (1953) Stewart Granger

3:00 PM
King Solomon's Mines (1950) Richard Carlson

4:45 PM
Back Street (1941) Margaret Sullivan

6:15 PM
Three Comrades (1938) Franchot Tone

8:00 PM
The Lives of a Bengal Lancer (1935) Gary Cooper

10:00 PM
A Farewell to Arms (1932) Helen Hayes

11:45 PM
The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1931) Robert Young

1:15 AM
Crossfire (1947) Robert Mitchum

3:00 AM
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944) Dorothy Morris

5:30 AM
None Shall Escape (1944) Marsha Hunt

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

TCM

7:00 AM
Blossoms in the Dust (1941) Walter Pidgeon

8:45 AM
Madame Curie (1944) Green Garson

11:00 AM
Sunrise at Campobello (1960) Jean Hagen

1:30 PM
Singin' in the Rain (1952) Debbie Reynolds

3:30 PM
The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) Ed Begley

5:45 PM
Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) Geraldine Page

8:00 PM
Interiors (1978) Diane Keaton

10:00 PM
Annie Hall (1977) Woody Allen

11:45 PM
The Front (1976) Zero Mostel

1:30 AM
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1966) Jack Gilford

3:30 AM
Mister Buddwing (1966) Angela Lansbury

5:15 AM
The Red Danube (1949) Louis Calhern

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

TCM

7:15 AM
Juarez (1939) Claude Rains

9:30 AM
Now, Voyager (1942) Paul Henreid

11:30 AM
The Spanish Main (1945) Maureen O'Hara

1:30 PM
This Land Is Mine (1943) George Sanders

3:30 PM
The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) Donna Reed

5:45 PM
From Here to Eternity (1953) Deborah Kerr

8:00 PM
Separate Tables (1958) Burt Lancaster

10:00 PM
Atlantic City (1980) Susan Sarandon

12:00 AM
Bull Durham (1988) Tim Robbins

2:00 AM
The Player (1992) Dean Stockwell

4:30 AM
The Valley of Decision (1945) Marshall Thompson

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

TCM

6:45 AM
Mystery Street (1950) Ricardo Montalban

8:45 AM
Battleground (1949) John Hodiak

11:00 AM
The Harvey Girls (1946) Marjorie Main

1:00 PM
Friendly Persuasion (1956) Dorothy McGuire

3:30 PM
Gentleman's Agreement (1947) Anne Revere

5:45 PM
National Velvet (1944) Mickey Rooney

8:00 PM
Strike Up the Band (1940) Judy Garland

10:15 PM
A Star Is Born (1954) James Mason

1:30 AM
Julius Caesar (1953) Marlon Brando

3:45 AM
On the Waterfront (1954) Eva Marie Saint

5:45 AM
The Sandpiper (1965) Tom Drake

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

TCM

7:45 AM
Raintree County (1957) Agnes Moorehead

10:45 AM
Magnificent Obsession (1954) Mae Clarke

12:45 PM
The Front Page (1931) Adolphe Menjou

2:30 PM
A Star Is Born (1937) Fredric March

4:30 PM
One Foot in Heaven (1941) Martha Scott

6:30 PM
Our Town (1940) Thomas Mitchell

8:00 PM
Stagecoach (1939) John Wayne

9:45 PM
True Grit (1969) Robert Duvall

12:00 AM
Network (1976) William Holden

2:15 AM
Executive Suite (1954) Barbara Stanwyck

4:15 AM
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) Darryl Hickman

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

TCM

6:15 AM
The Grapes of Wrath (1940) Irving Bacon

8:30 AM
It's a Great Feeling (1949) Jack Carson

10:00 AM
Romance on the High Seas (1948) Doris Day

12:00 PM
Julie (1956) Louis Jourdan

1:45 PM
Madame Bovary (1949) Jennifer Jones

3:45 PM
Indiscretion of an American Wife (1954) Montgomery Clift

5:00 PM
The Young Lions (1958) Hope Lange

8:00 PM
Peyton Place (1957) Lana Turner

11:00 PM
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) Kirk Douglas

1:15 AM
Lust for Life (1956) James Donald

3:30 AM
The Great Escape (1963) Steve McQueen

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

TCM

6:30 AM
Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) Pier Angeli

8:30 AM
Teresa (1951) Rod Steiger

10:15 AM
The Harder They Fall (1956) Jack Albertson

12:15 PM
The Subject Was Roses (1968) Patricia Neal

2:15 PM
The Hasty Heart (1950) Ronald Reagan

4:00 PM
Kings Row (1942) Ann Sheridan

6:15 PM
George Washington Slept Here (1942) Jack Benny

8:00 PM
To Be or Not to Be (1942) Carole Lombard

10:00 PM
My Man Godfrey (1936) William Powell

12:00 AM
One Way Passage (1932) Kay Francis

1:30 AM
Always in My Heart (1942) Walter Huston

3:30 AM
Of Human Hearts (1938) Ann Rutherford

5:30 AM
Pride and Prejudice (1940) Edna May Oliver

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

TCM

7:45 AM
David Copperfield (1935) Basil Rathbone

10:15 AM
A Tale of Two Cities (1935) H.B. Warner

12:30 PM
Five Star Final (1931) Edward G. Robinson

2:15 PM
Little Caesar (1930) Glenda Farrell

4:00 PM
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932) Paul Muni

6:00 PM
Commandos Strike At Dawn (1942) Richard Derr

8:00 PM
When Worlds Collide (1951) Barbara Rush

9:45 PM
The Young Philadelphians (1959) Alexis Smith

12:15 AM
Night and Day (1946) Alan Hale

2:45 AM
Destination Tokyo (1944) Dane Clark

5:15 AM
Pride of the Marines (1945) John Garfield

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

TCM

7:30 AM
Air Force (1943) George Tobias

9:45 AM
Sergeant York (1941) Walter Brennan

12:15 PM
Fury (1936) Sylvia Sidney

2:00 PM
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams (1973) Joanne Woodward

4:00 PM
Rachel, Rachel (1968) Estelle Parsons

6:00 PM
Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Gene Hackman

8:00 PM
The Firm (1993) Wilfred Brimley

10:45 PM
Brubaker (1980) Murray Hamilton

1:05 AM
An American Dream (1966) JD Cannon

3:00 AM
Cool Hand Luke (1967) Anthony Zerbe

5:15 AM
Papillon (1973) Victor Jory

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

TCM

7:45 AM
Cheyenne Autumn (1964) Sal Mineo

10:20 AM
Giant (1956) Rod Taylor

1:45 PM
The V.I.P.s (1963) Orson Welles

4:00 PM
The Third Man (1949) Joseph Cotten

6:00 PM
Gaslight (1944) Ingrid Bergman

8:00 PM
Casablanca (1942) Humphrey Bogart

10:00 PM
Key Largo (1948) Lauren Bacall

12:00 AM
Written on the Wind (1957) Rock Hudson

2:00 AM
Ice Station Zebra (1968) Ernest Borgnine

4:45 AM
Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) Spencer Tracy

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

TCM

7:45 AM
A Guy Named Joe (1944) Don DeFore

8:30 AM
The Facts of Life (1960) Lucille Ball

10:15 AM
Top Hat (1935) Eric Blore

12:15 PM
The Gay Divorcee (1934) Alice Brady

2:15 PM
Three Smart Girls (1937) Ray Millard

4:00 PM
The Uninvited (1944) Ruth Hussey

6:00 PM
The Philadelphia Story (1940) Katharine Hepburn

8:00 PM
The Lion in Winter (1968) Anthony Hopkins

10:30 PM
The Silence Of The Lambs (1991) Jodie Foster

12:45 AM
Taxi Driver (1976) Peter Boyle

3:00 AM
Young Frankenstein (1974) Richard Haydn

5:00 AM
The Merry Widow (1952) Fernando Lamas

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

TCM

7:00 AM
Rich, Young and Pretty (1951) Jane Powell

9:00 AM
Small Town Girls (1979) Ann Miller

11:00 AM
Kiss Me Kate (1953) Howard Keel

1:15 PM
Show Boat (1951) Kathryn Grayson

3:15 PM
Anchors Aweigh (1945) Gene Kelly

5:45 PM
An American in Paris (1951) Leslie Caron

8:00 PM
Gigi (1958) Maurice Chevalier

10:15 PM
One Hour with You (1932) Jeanette MacDonald

11:45 PM
Naughty Marietta (1935) Nelson Eddy

2:00 AM
The Chocolate Soldier (1941) Nigel Bruce

4:00 AM
Frenchman's Creek (1944) Ralph Forbes

6:00 AM
The Green Goddess (1930) (George Arliss

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

TCM

7:15 AM
Disraeli (1929) David Torrence

8:45 AM
Raffles (1930) Ronald Colman

10:00 AM
The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) Raymond Massey

12:00 PM
49th Parallel (1941) Glynis Johns

2:15 PM
Vacation from Marriage (1945) Robert Donat

4:00 PM
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) John Mills

6:00 PM
In Which We Serve (1942) Celia Johnson

8:00 PM
Brief Encounter (1945) Trevor Howard

9:45 PM
Sons and Lovers (1960) Wendy Hiller

11:45 PM
Pygmalion (1939) Leslie Howard

1:30 AM
Of Human Bondage (1934) Frances Dee

3:00 AM
Little Women (1933) Joan Bennett

5:00 AM
Father of the Bride (1950) Russ Tamblyn

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

TCM

6:45 AM
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) Otto Kruger

9:15 AM
Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet (1940) Sig Runman

11:00 AM
It Happened Tomorrow (1944) Paul Guilfoyle

12:30 PM
Mighty Joe Young (1949) Ben Johnson

2:15 PM
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) Victor McLaglen

4:00 PM
Gunga Din (1939) Sam Jaffe

6:00 PM
The Asphalt Jungle (1950) Sterling Hayden

8:00 PM
Dr. Strangelove (1964) Peter Sellers

9:45 PM
The Pink Panther (1964) David Niven

12:00 AM
Around the World in 80 Days (1956) Cantinflas

3:15 AM
Pepe (1961) Shirley Jones

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

TCM

6:00 AM
The Music Man (1962) Robert Preston

8:45 AM
Tulsa (1949) Susan Hayward

10:30 AM
Smash Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) Carl Esmond

12:15 PM
Experiment Perilous (1944) Hedy Lamarr

2:00 PM
Algiers (1938) Joseph Calleia

3:45 PM
After the Thin Man (1936) James Stewart

5:45 PM
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) Jean Arthur

8:00 PM
The Talk of the Town (1942) Cary Grant

10:15 PM
My Favorite Wife (1940) Irene Dunne

12:00 AM
The White Cliffs of Dover (1944) Van Johnson

2:15 AM
Too Young to Kiss (1951) Gig Young

4:15 AM
Torch Song (1953) Joan Crawford

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

TCM

6:00 AM
Grand Hotel (1932) Lewis Stone

8:00 AM
Suzy (1936) Jean Harlow

10:00 AM
Libeled Lady (1936) Walter Connolly

12:00 PM
It Happened One Night (1934) Claudette Colbert

2:00 PM
Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) Henry Fonda

4:00 PM
Jezebel (1938) Fay Bainter

6:00 PM
The Children's Hour (1961) Shirley MacLaine

8:00 PM
Terms Of Endearment (1983) Jeff Daniels

10:30 PM
The Hours (2002) Meryl Streep

12:45 AM
Manhattan (1979) Mark Linn-Baker

2:30 AM
My Favorite Year (1982) Jessica Harper

4:15 AM
Pennies From Heaven (1981) Tommy Rall

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

TCM

6:15 AM
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) Ruta Lee

8:00 AM
Witness for the Prosecution (1957) Norma Varden

10:00 AM
The Green Years (1946) Norman Lloyd

12:15 PM
The Southerner (1945) Paul Harvey

2:00 PM
Three Little Words (1950) Arlene Dahl

4:00 PM
Kisses for My President (1964) Eli Wallach

6:00 PM
Baby Doll (1956) Carroll Baker

8:00 PM
How the West Was Won (1963) Gregory Peck

11:00 PM
The Gunfighter (1950) Karl Malden

12:45 AM
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) Kim Hunter

3:00 AM
Planet of the Apes (1968) Maurice Evans

5:00 AM
Kind Lady (1951) Keenan Wynn

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

TCM

6:30 AM
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) Betty Hutton

8:30 AM
The Perils of Pauline (1947) Constance Collier

10:15 AM
Wee Willie Winkie (1937) Shirley Temple

12:00 PM
The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer (1947) Harry Davenport

1:45 PM
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) Cedric Hardwicke

4:00 PM
Suspicion (1941) Joan Fontaine

6:00 PM
Ivanhoe (1952) Robert Taylor

8:00 PM
Waterloo Bridge (1940) Vivien Leigh

10:00 PM
Gone With the Wind (1939) Clark Gable

2:00 AM
Mogambo (1953) Ava Gardner

4:15 AM
Knights of the Round Table (1954) Mel Ferrer

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

TCM

6:15 AM
Lili (1953) Zsa Zsa Gabor

7:45 AM
The Story of Three Loves (1953) Moira Shearer

10:00 AM
The Red Shoes (1948) Anton Walbrook

12:15 PM
La Ronde (1950) Danielle Darrieux

2:00 PM
The Young Girls of Rochefort (1968) Henri Cremieux

4:15 PM
Le Plaisir (1952) Jean Servais

6:00 PM
That Man From Rio (1964) Jean-Paul Belmondo

8:00 PM
Two Women (1960) Sophia Loren

10:00 PM
A Special Day (1977) Marcello Mastroianni

12:00 AM
8 1/2 (1963) (Claudia Cardinale

2:30 AM
The Professionals (1966) Robert Ryan

4:45 AM
The Naked Spur (1953) Janet Leigh

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

TCM

6:30 AM
That Forsyte Woman (1949) Halliwell Hobbes

8:45 AM
Varsity Show (1937) Walter Catlett

10:15 AM
Cain and Mabel (1936) E.E. Clive

12:00 PM
Bachelor Mother (1939) Charles Coburn

1:30 PM
B. F.'s Daughter (1948) Spring Byington

3:30 PM
Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) Charles Laughton

6:00 PM
The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) Norma Shearer

8:00 PM
The Divorcee (1930) Robert Montgomery

9:30 PM
Night Must Fall (1937) Rosalind Russell

11:45 PM
Sister Kenny (1946) Alexander Knox

2:00 AM
The Sea Wolf (1941) Gene Lockhart

4:00 AM
Something to Sing About (1937) William Frawley

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

TCM

6:00 AM
My Wild Irish Rose (1947) Dennis Morgan

8:00 AM
Captains of the Clouds (1942) Louis Jean Heydt

10:00 AM
They Were Expendable (1945) Ward Bond

12:15 PM
The Long Voyage Home (1940) Mildred Natwick

2:15 PM
The Enchanted Cottage (1945) Herbert Marshall

4:00 PM
Foreign Correspondent (1940) Joel McCrea

6:00 PM
Primrose Path (1940) Ginger Rogers

8:00 PM
Swing Time (1936) Fred Astaire

10:00 PM
Royal Wedding (1951) Peter Lawford

12:00 AM
Good News (1947) June Allyson

1:45 AM
The Three Musketeers (1948) Frank Morgan

4:00 AM
Green Dolphin Street (1947) (Van Heflin

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

TCM

6:30 AM
Johnny Eager (1942) Edward Arnold

8:30 AM
Kismet (1944) James Craig

10:30 AM
The Devil and Daniel Webster (1960) Jane Darwell

12:30 PM
Music in Manhattan (1944) Anne Shirley

2:15 PM
Bombardier (1943) Randolph Scott

4:15 PM
Captain Kidd (1945) Gilbert Roland

6:00 PM
Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953) Robert Wagner

8:00 PM
Broken Lance (1954) Richard Widmark

10:00 PM
Kiss of Death (1947) Victor Mature

12:00 AM
One Million B.C. (1940) Carole Landis

2:30 AM
Topper Returns (1941) Roland Young

4:15 AM
The Guardsman (1931) Herman Bing

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

TCM

6:00 AM
The Great Ziegfeld (1936) Reginald Owen

9:00 AM
Mrs. Miniver (1942) Teresa Wright

11:30 AM
The Actress (1953) Anthony Perkins

1:15 PM
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) Paul Newman

3:30 PM
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) Burl Ives

5:45 PM
East of Eden (1955) James Dean

8:00 PM
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) Natalie Wood

10:00 PM
Splendor in the Grass (1961) Warren Beatty

12:15 AM
Shampoo (1975) Goldie Hawn

2:15 AM
Best Friends (1982) Jessica Tandy

4:15 AM
The Seventh Cross (1944) Herbert Rudley

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

TCM

6:15 AM
Brewster's Millions (1945) Dennis O'Keefe

7:45 AM
Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) Joan Blondell

9:30 AM
The Champ (1979) Faye Dunaway

11:45 AM
The Four Musketeers (1975) Richard Chamberlain

1:45 PM
The Swarm (1978) Patty Duke

4:00 PM
The Miracle Worker (1962) Anne Bancroft

6:00 PM
The Graduate (1967) Dustin Hoffman

8:00 PM
Tootsie (1982) Teri Garr

10:15 PM
Oh, God! (1977) George Burns

12:15 AM
The Sunshine Boys (1975) Walter Matthau

2:15 AM
California Suite (1978) Maggie Smith

4:15 AM
Hot Millions (1968) Cesar Romero

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

TCM

6:15 AM
The Thin Man (1934) Harold Huber

8:00 AM
G Men (1935) Monty Blue

9:30 AM
Johnny Belinda (1948) Charles Bickford

11:15 AM
Days of Wine and Roses (1962) Jack Klugman

1:30 PM
12 Angry Men (1957) Lee J. Cobb

3:15 PM
The Song of Bernadette (1945) Linda Darnell

6:00 PM
A Letter to Three Wives (1948) Jeanne Crain

8:00 PM
Pinky (1949) Ethel Waters

10:00 PM
Cabin in the Sky (1943) Rex Ingram

12:00 AM
The Thief of Bagdad (1940) Sabu

2:00 AM
Black Narcissus (1947) Jean Simmons

4:00 AM
Great Expectations (1946) Valerie Hobson

MONDAY, MARCH 2

TCM

6:00 AM
The Card (AKA The Promoter) (1952) Petula Clark

7:45 AM
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969) Peter O'Toole

10:30 AM
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) Arthur Kennedy

2:30 PM
The Window (1949) Ruth Roman

4:00 PM
Strangers on a Train (1951) Farley Granger

6:00 PM
I Want You (1951) Dana Andrews

8:00 PM
Laura (1944) Gene Tierney

9:45 PM
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) Rex Harrison

11:45 PM
My Fair Lady (1964) Audrey Hepburn

3:00 AM
The Nun's Story (1959) Edith Evans

5:45 AM
Tom Jones (1963) Albert Finney