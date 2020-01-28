'The Bachelor' to Air Two Episodes in the First Week of February

The Bachelor fans will have plenty to be excited about for in the coming days as ABC will air two episodes in one week.

The first week of February will include the regularly scheduled episode of The Bachelor on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c while another episode will air Wednesday, February 5 at 8/7c.

Unlike the usual two-hour episode, Monday's installment will be three hours and the Wednesday episode will air for two. That means five whole hours of ABC's hit reality show for fans to relish — what more could you ask for?

Follow bachelor Peter Weber as he continues his quest to find love in the two drama-filled episodes. More information on the episodes will be available soon, so stay tuned for more.

Until then, mark your calendars for more of The Bachelor this February on ABC.

