First Responders Disclose Baffling Encounters in 'Paranormal 911'

A shocking number of 911 emergencies end in paranormal encounters. Paranormal 911 explores these events through eyewitness accounts of the first responders who lived through them. The new season premieres Saturday, January 25 on Travel Channel.

These are real-life stories of police, firefighters and paramedics who arrive on scene, only to find themselves in the middle of a paranormal event.

As first responders, it’s their job to put themselves in the line of danger – sometimes with terrifying and unexplainable results.

On the season premiere, "Uninvited Houseguest, Perimeter Breach and Asylum Attack," a police officer encounters a terrifying entity while investigating a home invasion, a tortured apparition wreaks havoc on a top-secret government site and paramedics are brutally attacked by an unseen force at an asylum.

Paranormal 911, Season Premiere, Saturday, January 25, 9/8c, Travel Channel