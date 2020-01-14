First Look at the 'Outlander' Fraser Family Photo & Season 5 Featurette (VIDEO)

Outlander is weeks away from returning and Starz is revealing even more about the highly anticipated fifth season arriving Sunday, February 16.

Teasing fans in the best way, the network unveiled a new Fraser family photo including Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), as well as Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle).

Set against the family estate, the group shot emphasizes the theme of family as chaos moves into the North Carolina settlements. Check out the gorgeous group photo (in full) below.

The previously released trailer for Season 5 showed that we'll pick up with the characters in the midst of the brewing American Revolution, with Jamie deciding between his loyalty to godfather Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) and his loyalty to the Crown. There's also the issue of Claire and Jamie's daughter Bree, who is torn between her own time and the past with her true love Roger and their son.

Starz also shared a special featurette in which the cast teases what's to come, including how their characters are dealing with rising political tensions and higher stakes. Check out the teaser below and don't miss Outlander when it returns next month on Starz!

Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8/7c, Starz