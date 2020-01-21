'Criminal Minds' Boss Previews the Agents' Day Off & Reid Meeting Max

Finally, a chance to analyze the behavior of the Behavioral Analysis Unit!

For Criminal Minds' final 10 episodes, the writers brought out their bucket lists. Doing a musical episode or going live was nixed, but a Saturday-themed hour was a go.

"You see what our team does when they're not in the roundtable room getting briefed, getting on the jet and going to another city," says exec producer Erica Messer. "If we had our way entirely, we wouldn't have had a crime to solve."

But there is one: a stalking case tied to a hacking competition led by technical analyst Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) — expect some personal revelations. Elsewhere, boss David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) helps his agent Matt (Daniel Henney, above right, with Mantegna) assemble a crib for baby Simmons, and Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) finds a potential love interest in Max (Rachael Leigh Cook).

"[Now we know] he can go to a park and meet someone," Messer says. "He has this skill set. He's not going to be alone."

